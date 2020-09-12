MOUAT, Mary Clare (Clare)
(nee Mackenzie-Pausina): QSM
Peacefully passed on Friday, September 4, 2020. Dearly loved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandma of Justine and Dave, Mac, Cam, Kristan, Haydn and Jen; Arnika and Ryan, Monte and Amanda, Huck, Siri and Indiana. Loved wife of the late Tom Mouat, loving daughter of James Mackenzie and Mary Pausina. Loved sister-in-law, Aunt and valued friend of many. A Memorial Service is to be held on Friday, October 2, 2.00pm, at Salvation Army Sydenham Community Centre, 250 Colombo Street (cnr Southampton St), Christchurch. Donations at service to Sallies or SPCA. Messages 151 Huntsbury Ave, Christchurch 8022, 03 942 2220.
Published in The Press on Sept. 12, 2020