McLACHLAN,
Mary Jean (Jean):
Passed away unexpectedly at Christchurch Hospital, on Monday, March 9, 2020, aged 62 years. Daughter of the late Mary and Hugh, sister of David, and James, niece of David Ault, and Tony Ault, and cousin of Tina Cooper. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jean McLachlan, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Jean's life will be held in St Peter's Anglican Church, 22 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Saturday, March 14, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Mar. 12, 2020