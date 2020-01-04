Mary MCKASKELL

Passed away peacefully at home on December 31, 2019, aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of Bill for 57 years, much loved mother of Louise, Murray, Anna, Andrew, and Rebecca, loved mother-in-law of Per, Leila, Scott, and Leanne, much loved grandmother of Oliver, Naomi, Keira, Liam, Campbell, Otis, Jake, and Davin. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Mary McKaskell, c/- PO Box 39001, Burnside, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Mary will be held in our Wai-mana Chapel, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Tuesday, January 7, at 2.30pm. Private cremation to follow.

Published in The Press on Jan. 4, 2020
