McBREARTY,
Mary Patricia (nee Sewell):
On August 15, 2019, after a short illness, peacefully at Wesleycare surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of John, and loved mother and mother-in-law of Richard and Rebecca, and Philippa and Colin Murchison. A much loved Grandma of Joel and Preston. Loved daughter of the late Bill and Moira Sewell, and loved sister and sister-in-law of Tony and Margaret Sewell, Claire Newsome, and David and Sue McBrearty. A much loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Messages to the McBrearty family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Special thanks to all those who have cared for Mary during her illness. Funeral details to be advised in tomorrow's (Saturday) edition of The Press.
Published in The Press on Aug. 16, 2019