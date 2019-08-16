Mary MCBREARTY

Guest Book
  • "Very sorry to hear of Mary's death kindest sympathy to John..."
    - Chris Mcglinchy
  • "Wonderful memories of Mary growing up. She was a great..."
    - Kate MacKenzie
  • "Such a lovely cousin and friend and a really nice family...."
    - Jeremy Rathbun
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Death Notice

McBREARTY,
Mary Patricia (nee Sewell):
On August 15, 2019, after a short illness, peacefully at Wesleycare surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of John, and loved mother and mother-in-law of Richard and Rebecca, and Philippa and Colin Murchison. A much loved Grandma of Joel and Preston. Loved daughter of the late Bill and Moira Sewell, and loved sister and sister-in-law of Tony and Margaret Sewell, Claire Newsome, and David and Sue McBrearty. A much loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Messages to the McBrearty family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Special thanks to all those who have cared for Mary during her illness. Funeral details to be advised in tomorrow's (Saturday) edition of The Press.

Published in The Press on Aug. 16, 2019
