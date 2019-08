McBREARTY,Mary Patricia (nee Sewell):On August 15, 2019, after a short illness, peacefully at Wesleycare surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of John, and loved mother and mother-in-law of Richard and Rebecca, and Philippa and Colin Murchison. A much loved Grandma of Joel and Preston. Loved daughter of the late Bill and Moira Sewell, and loved sister and sister-in-law of Tony and Margaret Sewell, Claire Newsome, and David and Sue McBrearty. A much loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Messages to the McBrearty family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Special thanks to all those who have cared for Mary during her illness. Funeral details to be advised in tomorrow's (Saturday) edition of The Press.