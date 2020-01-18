MASSAM, Mary Patricia:
Peacefully at Dunedin Hospital, surrounded by loved ones, on January 14, 2020; aged 76 years. Adored wife of the late Dave. Loved mum of Peter (and Jackie), Robyn (and Shem), and Annemarie. Dearest Grandma of Mary, Trinity, Xavier and Sefton. Loved friend to many.
'Be still and know that
I am God'
- Psalm 46 v10
A private cremation has been held. A memorial service will be held and details will follow. Messages to the Massam Family, 15 Hallewell Rd, Twizel 7901.
Published in The Press on Jan. 18, 2020