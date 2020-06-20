LEE,
Mary Dymphna (Dymphna):
On June 18, 2020, peacefully at Anthony Wilding Hospital, aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Brian and Julie, Patrick and Virginia, Roisin and Sean McGarr, loving grandma of Dominic, Bridget, Annabelle, and Charlotte.
Rest in Peace
Grateful thanks to the caring team at Anthony Wilding Hospital and Special Care Unit. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Dymphna Lee, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Requiem Mass will be Celebrated in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 70 Spencer Street, Addington, on Wednesday, June 24, at 10.30am, followed by interment at Waimairi Cemetery.
Published in The Press on June 20, 2020