KIRK, Mary:

In loving memory of our wonderful Mum and Nana who passed away one year ago, today. Although we miss you dearly we have comfort in knowing that you are with Dad/Grandad; your beloved husband Bob.

The special memories of you

Will always bring a smile

If only we could bring you back

For just a little while

Then we could sit and talk again

Just like we used to do

You always meant so very much

And always will do too

The fact that you're no longer here

Will always cause us pain

But you're forever in our hearts

Until we meet again.



Love Always – Peter (and Barbara), Thelma, Geoffrey (and Deb) and your gorgeous grandchildren: Jessica, Louise, Julia, Emily and Alex.



