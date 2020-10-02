KIRK, Mary:
In loving memory of our wonderful Mum and Nana who passed away one year ago, today. Although we miss you dearly we have comfort in knowing that you are with Dad/Grandad; your beloved husband Bob.
The special memories of you
Will always bring a smile
If only we could bring you back
For just a little while
Then we could sit and talk again
Just like we used to do
You always meant so very much
And always will do too
The fact that you're no longer here
Will always cause us pain
But you're forever in our hearts
Until we meet again.
Love Always – Peter (and Barbara), Thelma, Geoffrey (and Deb) and your gorgeous grandchildren: Jessica, Louise, Julia, Emily and Alex.
Published in The Press on Oct. 2, 2020