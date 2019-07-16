KEARNS, Mary Elizabeth:
On July 13, 2019, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of Vinnie, loved Mum and mother-in-law of Emily and Jonny, Ben and Juanita, Sam and Maria and Joe. Loved Nana to her 12 grandchildren. Special thanks to all of Mary's carers and medical staff. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Mary Kearns, c/- PO Box 37264, Halswell, Christchurch 8245. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Ss Peter and Paul's Catholic Church,
56 Nicholls Road, Halswell, Christchurch, on Thursday, July 18 at 11.00am. A Rosary will be prayed in the Church Tomorrow (Wednesday) evening at 6.00pm.
Published in The Press from July 16 to July 17, 2019