KAY, Mary Teresa:
Peacefully on December 19, 2019 at Christchurch, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Robert (Bob). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Kevin and Gai, Paul and Dianne, Peter and Nga, Ann and Rudolf, Gaylene and Julian. Dearly loved Nana Mary of her 13 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary's family wish to thank the staff at Christchurch Hospital for their care and her friends at Charles Upham Retirement Village for making her time there so enjoyable. At Mary's request, a private service has been held. Messages to the Kay family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
Published in The Press on Dec. 23, 2019