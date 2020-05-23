Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Mary Gwendoline (Gwen):

Formerly of Fairlie. On May 19, 2020, peacefully at Diana Isaac Rest Home, aged 95 years. Loved wife of the late Paul. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Jim (deceased) and Barbara (Te Anau), Marie and Martyn (Mick) Shefford (Rotorua), Terry (deceased) and Sandra (Oamaru), Peter (deceased) and Phyllis (Winton), Maurice (London), Gordon (Te Anau), and Anne and Keith McFadden (Christchurch). A much loved Nana, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Messages to the Kane family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Special thanks to all the staff at Diana Isaac Rest Home for their loving care of Gwen. Funeral Prayers for Gwen and a celebration of her life were held yesterday in Christchurch, followed by her interment at the Fairlie Cemetery.

Listening to the Angels Singing

Published in The Press on May 23, 2020

