McLAUCHLAN,
Mary-Jean (nee Watson):
On August 14, 2019, peacefully at home. Loved wife of John, loved mother and mother-in-law of Roderic, Emily and Jim, and Amy, loved granny of Calum, and Gemma; Lewis, and Dominic; Elliot, and Theo.
Mary-Jean will be sadly missed by family and friends.
Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Mary-Jean McLauchlan, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to Nurse Maude would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. A Service to Celebrate Mary-Jean's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Monday, August 19, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 16, 2019