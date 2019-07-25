JAMIESON,
Mary Cleland (nee Jelley):
On July 22, 2019, peacefully, at Dunedin Hospital; aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Les, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Alan, Val and Don Megget (Kaiapoi), and Lynne and Paul Seddon; loved Nanna and Granna of Sam, Janet, Rowan and Will; Jake, Tina, Isaac and Emma; Jim, Sarah, Conner and Alex Waites (Christchurch); Nicola, Gary, Celyn and Riley Richards (Christchurch); Claire, Glen and Phoebe Ingram (Christchurch); Mike, Hayley, Grayson and Carter Seddon (Rolleston), and Gareth Seddon, loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Charl and Doreen, Arch and Jean, Stan and the late Norah, and Effie and Bob Cockburn, and a treasured friend to many. Special thanks to the staff and residents of Taieri Court and staff of the ED and Ward 3B at Dunedin Hospital. At Mary's request a private cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service to celebrate Mary's life will be held in Campbell and Sons Chapel, 95 Gordon Road, Mosgiel, at 2.00pm on August 23. Messages to 4 Exeter Street, Abbotsford, Dunedin 9018.
Published in The Press on July 25, 2019