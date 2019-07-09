JACKSON, Mary Alice
(nee Paull):
Passed away peacefully at Ranfurly Residential Care Centre, Feilding, on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Aged 87 years. Eldest daughter of the late George and Gertie Paull. Loved wife of Peter Barry. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Alistair and Karen, and Lenore. Adored grandmother of Emma, Tim, George, Sam, and Mackenzie. Loved sister of Dorothy (dec), and John (dec).
Much loved inspiration to us all, sadly missed.
A service for Mary will be held at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on July 9, 2019