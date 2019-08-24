HOBBS, Mary Ethel:
On August 21, 2019, peacefully at Ngaio Marsh Hospital, aged 100 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Kenneth, loved mother and mother-in-law of Susan, Lindsay and Don, and Simon and Sharon (USA), loved grandmother of Lucy, David, and Matthew: Anna, and Tim; Gareth, and Nathan. Great-grandmother of Felix, Adele, Jasmine; Louis, Sasha, Tabitha; Oskar, and Phoebe; great-great-grandmother of Madeleine, and loved sister of the late John. Special thanks to the wonderful staff of Ngaio Marsh for their outstanding care of Mary. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Mary Hobbs, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Mary's wishes a private Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on Aug. 24, 2019