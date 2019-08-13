HENSHAW,
Mary Anne (Little Mary):
On August 11, 2019, peacefully at Burwood Hospital, Christchurch, in her 80th year. Loved sister of Rose and Bob, and the late Florence. Loved Aunty of Susan, John, Rachel and Nigel. Great-Aunt of Amy, Rhys, Nicole, Chloe, Matthew and Jonathan. Great-great-Aunt of Taniora, Mahaki, Kiara, Elise, Harrison, William, Locklan and Jasmine. Special thanks to IHC who have helped care for Mary throughout her life. Thank you to Kaikoura Hospital for looking after Mary many times. Thank you to the wonderful staff at Burwood Hospital. The Funeral Service for Mary will be held at Kaikoura Funeral Services, 94 Beach Road, Kaikoura, on Thursday, August 15, at 1.00pm. Interment in the Kaikoura Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Aug. 13, 2019