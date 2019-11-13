Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary HAY. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 10:00 a.m. John Rhind Chapel Richmond View Map Death Notice



(nee Porter): NZRN

1939 - 2019

On November 8, 2019, passed away quietly at Christchurch Hospital; aged 80. Dearly loved wife of the late Kevin. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Greg and Judith (Chch), Sharon and James (London, UK). Adored Grandma of Catherine and Jennifer. Dearly loved daughter of Mary and John (Jack) Porter (both deceased, of Timaru), and loved twin sister of Bruce Porter (Australia). Loved sister and sister-in-law of John and Mary Porter (Hamilton), Ruth (deceased) and George Doukidis (Perth), and Nancy Loxston and Tim Usher (Chch). Loved aunt and great-aunt of all her nieces and nephews and great- nieces and nephews. Messages may be addressed to the Hay Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral Service for Mary will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, on Saturday, November 23, at 10.00am.







