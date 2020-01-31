Guest Book View Sign Service Information Funeral service 2:00 p.m. Westpark Chapel 467 Wairakei Road Burnside View Map Death Notice



On January 28, 2020, peacefully at Addington Gardens, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Neil, beloved mother and mother-in-law of Chris and the late Ros, Allen and Sue, Kathy and Kevin, Malcolm and Keri, loved grandma of Blake, Thysje, and Michael; Jayson, Shannon, and Nick; Adam, and Emma, and great-grandma of Leo, and Adicas. Special thanks to the staff at Addington Gardens for all the love and care given to Mary. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Mary Hattaway, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Canterbury would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Mary will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, February 4, at 2.00pm. Mary was a lover of flowers and colour, so feel free to wear something floral or colourful. Private cremation thereafter.







