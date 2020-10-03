Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Mary Mather Helena

(nee McAllister):

Passed away suddenly and peacefully on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, aged 89 years. Loved wife of the late George Hamilton, and the late Ron Grieve. Dearly loved Mum of Danny and Linda Hamilton (Brisbane), Rhonda and Rob Leyden (Christchurch), and Janenne and Bruce Blackler (Kaikoura). Much loved Grandma of Gary, Michele, Mathew and Rob; Kirk and Vince; and Ryan and Georgie. A cherished and proud Gran of her many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Mary's family are extremely grateful for the love and care provided to her in her later years, from the team at Kaikoura Health Care Rest Home. Kia Ora, tena koutou. In conjunction with Mary's wishes a private cremation has taken place. Messages of sympathy can be sent, c/- Hamilton Family, J Blackler, 7 Postmans Road, RD 1, Kaikoura 7371.







HAMILTON,Mary Mather Helena(nee McAllister):Passed away suddenly and peacefully on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, aged 89 years. Loved wife of the late George Hamilton, and the late Ron Grieve. Dearly loved Mum of Danny and Linda Hamilton (Brisbane), Rhonda and Rob Leyden (Christchurch), and Janenne and Bruce Blackler (Kaikoura). Much loved Grandma of Gary, Michele, Mathew and Rob; Kirk and Vince; and Ryan and Georgie. A cherished and proud Gran of her many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Mary's family are extremely grateful for the love and care provided to her in her later years, from the team at Kaikoura Health Care Rest Home. Kia Ora, tena koutou. In conjunction with Mary's wishes a private cremation has taken place. Messages of sympathy can be sent, c/- Hamilton Family, J Blackler, 7 Postmans Road, RD 1, Kaikoura 7371. Published in The Press on Oct. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers