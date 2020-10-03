HAMILTON,
Mary Mather Helena
(nee McAllister):
Passed away suddenly and peacefully on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, aged 89 years. Loved wife of the late George Hamilton, and the late Ron Grieve. Dearly loved Mum of Danny and Linda Hamilton (Brisbane), Rhonda and Rob Leyden (Christchurch), and Janenne and Bruce Blackler (Kaikoura). Much loved Grandma of Gary, Michele, Mathew and Rob; Kirk and Vince; and Ryan and Georgie. A cherished and proud Gran of her many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Mary's family are extremely grateful for the love and care provided to her in her later years, from the team at Kaikoura Health Care Rest Home. Kia Ora, tena koutou. In conjunction with Mary's wishes a private cremation has taken place. Messages of sympathy can be sent, c/- Hamilton Family, J Blackler, 7 Postmans Road, RD 1, Kaikoura 7371.
Published in The Press on Oct. 3, 2020