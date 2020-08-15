GROUFSKY, Mary Agnes:
Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on Thursday, August 13, 2020, with family by her side. Loved wife of the late Pat, loved and cherished mum of Rick and Kathy, Karen and Ross, Lynda and Chris, Cecily and Colin, Bernadette and Tom, and Brendon and Val, much loved nana of Anna, Tony, Peter, Kevin, Kimberly, Jamie, Steven, Sandra, Nick, Trina, Katie, Patrick, Michael, Sunema, Scott (deceased), Blair, Caleb, Simon, and Renee, a much loved great-nana to her great-grandchildren. A special thanks to the staff at Christchurch Hospital for their care and support shown. Messages for the Groufsky Family can be sent to PO Box 7, Leeston 7656. Unfortunately due to Covid-19 Restrictions a Private Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Mary. Those who are unable to attend are invited to join with the family via this live streaming link https://youtu.be/HKapRj3aVKQ
Published in The Press on Aug. 15, 2020