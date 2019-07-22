GRIFFITHS,
Mary Donaldson (Maidie):
On July 20, 2019, at Blenheim, in her 99th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim. Most loved mother and mother-in-law of Ray and Gwenda (Kaiteriteri), Barry and Mary (Blenheim), Colin and Mary (Blenheim), and the late Annette, Julie and Peter Woodward (Blenheim), Helen and Maurice Wharton (Blenheim), Cheryl and Alex Newlands (Oamaru) and the late Brian. A loved Grandma of 18, loved great-Grandma of 32, and loved great-great-Grandma of 5. Messages to the Griffiths family, c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers a donation to the Marlborough Hospice, c/- PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. Grateful thanks to the staff of Bethsaida Rest Home for their care of Maidie. A funeral service for Maidie will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Wednesday, July 24, at 11.00am, followed by a private interment at the Fairhall Services Cemetery.
Published in The Press on July 22, 2019