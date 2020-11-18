GREEN,
Mary Helen (nee Holmes):
Peacefully at Margaret Wilson Rest Home, Timaru, on Tuesday, November 17, 2020; aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Raymond. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Kenneth and Stella (Australia). Much loved sister and sister-in-law, aunty and great-aunty. A service to celebrate Mary's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Thursday, November 19, at 10.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Presbyterian Support Services would be gratefully received and may be left at the service. Messages to The Green Family, C/- 23 Bidwill Street, Timaru.
Published in The Press on Nov. 18, 2020