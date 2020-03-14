FRAWLEY,
Sister Mary R.N.D.M.
(Sister Mary of Nazareth):
On Thursday, March 12, 2020, peacefully at Nazareth House. Dearly loved Sister of the Sisters of Our Lady of the Missions. Mary was a blessing to many and will be remembered with gratitude and affection.
Rest in Peace
Special thanks to Helen McQuarters, Margaret McGowan, and the Sisters and staff of Nazareth House. Requiem Mass for Sister Mary will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, 70 Spencer Street, Addington, on Wednesday, March 18, at 11.00am, followed by burial at the Avonhead Park Cemetery, Hawthornden Road. A Vigil service will be held at the Church on Tuesday, March 17, at 4.00pm.
Published in The Press from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2020