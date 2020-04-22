FITZGERALD,
Mary Cathrine:
The Light of Heaven
to her soul.
89 years old and sharp as a tack. In constant correspondence with St Anthony and with a holistic approach to food presentation, Mary brought seven children into this world and loved her husband Patrick, dearly. Her children, Kieran, Shaun, Cecelia, Jeanette, Francis, Cathrine and Aiden (partners, Debbie, Jane, Mike, Tina and Nigel), have the task of maintaining Mary's many idiosyncrasies. Her grandchildren, Imogen, Ben, Freddie, Liam, Kitty, Saskia and Leo each carry Mary's determination, humour, intellect and compassion with them. Mary died peacefully at sunset on Sunday, after a short illness at her home in Cannon Hill surrounded by her loving children. A Mass (and a 90th birthday party) will be held at St Anne's at a later date when the many people that knew and loved her can attend. A shining light in the assistant astrophysicists community is now in the heavens, where she belongs.
Published in The Press on Apr. 22, 2020