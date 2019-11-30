EDWARDS, Mary Catherine:
Our very precious mum passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at Wensley House. Will be loved and missed by Marie and Kelvyn Williams, Tony and Barbara Robbins, John and Robyn, Veronica and Chris White, Roy and Sharon, Brenda and Gary Gibbens, and their families.
"Will miss your sense of fun, mum"
Messages may be addressed to The Family of Mary Edwards, c/- PO Box 7103, Nelson 7042. A family farewell is to take place in Nelson on Monday, December 2, 2019.
Published in The Press on Nov. 30, 2019