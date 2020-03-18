DUNCAN, Mary Elizabeth:
On March 14, 2020, peacefully at Mayfair Retirement Village; aged 77 years. Mother of Louise, and Gerard. Dearly loved partner of the late David Benfield, loved sister and sister-in-law of Dianne and Nigel Cossar and a loved aunt of Chris and Debbie, Scott and Natalie, and Antoinette and Paul. Special thanks to all the staff at Mayfair for all their wonderful care. Messages to the Duncan family c/o PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. At Mary's request, a private cremation has been held.
'Mary, be with David
and Rest in Peace'
Published in The Press on Mar. 18, 2020