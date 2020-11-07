DORREEN, Mary:
Our dear wee Mum passed away peacefully in her sleep at Diana Isaac Retirement Village on November 1, 2020, aged 91. Dearly loved wife of the late Athol (Darcy), and mother and mother-in-law of Heather and Les, Ian and Michelle, and Linda and Pete. Cherished Nana of Lauren and Luke, Caitlin, Keiran and Liam, Mel and Nick. Loved 'Bub' of all her nieces and nephews. Very special thanks to all the wonderful staff at Diana Isaac for their care.
Treasured memories forever
Messages to the Spence Family, c/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. A private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Nov. 7, 2020