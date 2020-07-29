Mary DODD

DODD,
Mary Eleanor (nee Todd):
On July 22, 2020, peacefully at Bainswood House, Rangiora, in her 95th year. Wife of the late Arthur, loyal and beloved mum of Bruce, and Liz, loved grandma of Emma, William, and James; Sophie, Imogen, and Astrid, loved great-grandma of Marnie, and Jake; Arthur; Lincoln, Benji, and Te Ariki; Harry, Sébe, and Juliette.
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Mary Dodd, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Mary's wishes a private family service has been held.

Published in The Press on July 29, 2020
