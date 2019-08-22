DASS,
Mary Anselem (Anne):
Passed away peacefully on August 20, 2019, at the Nurse Maude Hospice surrounded by her loving family, aged 69. Much loved partner of Kelvin, dearly loved and treasured mother and mother-in-law of Michelle and Shane, Stefanie, Anita and Jeremy. Cherished Mama of Lukas, Rocco, Bailey, Jayden, Caleb and Maddison. A much loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty, great-aunty, cousin and friend to many. Anne's family would like to thank the staff at Nurse Maude Hospice for their care shown towards Anne and her family. Messages c/- the Dass family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society or Nurse Maude Palliative Care would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A celebration of Anne's life will be held at St Silas Anglican Church, 237 Main Nth Road, Redwood, on Monday, August 26 at 10.30am, thereafter a private cremation.
Published in The Press from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019