  • "To Derek,Dave and families.Very sorry to hear of the loss..."
    - Pete and Suzanne Sheehan
Bell, Lamb & Trotter Funeral Directors
297 Ferry Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033897999
CRICHTON, Mary Therese:
After a short and unexpected illness, at Cashmere View Care Home, on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Loved wife of Derek for over 54 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Paul; Dave and Belinda; and Suzie. Loved Gran of Ben, and Emma; Jermone, and Keely; and Blair, Jess, Hendrix, Rosaria, and Mareyka. Loved great-grandmother of Lucas. Special thanks to the staff of Cashmere View for their truly fantastic care. Messages to the Crichton Family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A farewell for Mary will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, on Friday, October 16, 2020, at 11.00am. Burial thereafter.

Published in The Press from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020
