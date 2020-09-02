CRAIG, Mary Eileen:
On August 29, 2020, passed away peacefully at Bethesda Rest Home, aged 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Bruce, loved mother and mother-in-law of Stuart and Leonie, Matthew and Sharon, and Hamish and Felicity. Dearest grandma of Jadon, Ben and Charlotte, Hannah and Guy, Louisa, Jono, Madz, and Bridget, Jack, and Mac. No flowers by request. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Mary Craig, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Due to current restrictions on large gatherings, Mary's Service will be private with invitations personally extended by the family. Following the service the interment will be attended by family only. To watch a livestream of the service, please go to lambandhayward.co.nz/obituaries and click on the link in Mary's obituary.
Published in The Press on Sept. 2, 2020