(Mary Teresa): RSM

On August 30, 2020, at Nazareth House, Christchurch, supported by staff, her Mercy community and family in Ireland. Aged 83 years. Dearly loved member of Nga Whaea Atawhai o Aotearoa, Sisters of Mercy New Zealand, in the 63rd year of her religious profession. Dearly loved daughter of the late Ellen and Edward Byrne of Co. Wexford, Ireland, much loved sister of Bridie Dillon, Wattie and Richie and sister-in-law Ann, a loved aunt and great-aunt. Special thanks to the staff of Nazareth House and Mercy Carers. Sister Mary's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Gregory's Church, 28 Cotswold Avenue, Bishopdale, on Saturday, September 5, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Waimairi Cemetery, Grahams Road. As Level 2 restrictions apply, contact Rosary House (03 379 1298) to register interest in attending the funeral. Vigil Prayers at Te Manawa Atawhai Catherine McAuley Centre, 21 Peer Street, Upper Riccarton, on Friday, September 4, at 7.00pm.

Kia okioki ia i runga i te rangimarie.

May Mary rest in peace.





Go raibh a anam.







