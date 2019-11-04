BUTLER,
Mary Therese (Mar):
Left us peacefully on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Allen Bryant Lifecare, aged 82. Dearly loved eldest daughter of the late Thomas and Elizabeth. Loved sister of Zita and the late Matt Moynihan, Anne and Denis Dennehy, John Butler, and all her nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews. Messages to C/- Zita Moynihan, 738 Kokatahi Road, RD1, Hokitika 7881. A Recitation of the Rosary will be held at Zita's home, on Tuesday November 5, commencing at 6.00pm. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Chapel of the Holy Spirit, Seaview Terrace, Hokitika, on Wednesday, November 6 commencing at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Nov. 4, 2019