BURBAGE, Mary McTavish

(née McCrone):

Passed away peacefully at Cascades Retirement Village, Hamilton, on Saturday 26th September 2020; aged 86 years. Loving wife of the late Eric; dearly beloved mother and mother-in-law of Susan and Paul Mitchell, David and Fiona, Philip and Sue; much loved grandma and grandma-in-law of Lloyd, Ellyse and Corey, Tyler and Paige, Lauren, and Luke; loving great-grandma of Summer and Lola. Sincere thanks to the staff of Cascades for their devoted care and attention. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice may be left at the service or forwarded to: Hospice Waikato, PO Box 325, Hamilton 3240. The service for Mary will be held at Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Friday 2nd October, at 10.00am. All communications to: The Burbage Family, 18 Masons Avenue, Hamilton 3216.





