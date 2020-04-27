BOYES, Sister Mary RSM
(Mary Una):
On April 26, 2020, at Nazareth House, Christchurch, supported by staff, her Mercy community and family. Aged 78 years. Dearly loved member of Nga Whaea Atawhai o Aotearoa, Sisters of Mercy New Zealand, in the 60th year of her Religious Profession. Dearly loved daughter of the late Edna and Kenneth Boyes, loved sister of Margaret Shepherd, Peter, Frances Smith, Adrienne McGuinniety, John, David and Michael. Loved sister-in-law and aunt. Special thanks to staff of Nazareth House and Mercy carers. Messages to PO Box 6095, Upper Riccarton, Christchurch 8442. Due to current restrictions, a private burial will be held at Waimairi Cemetery, Grahams Road. A Memorial Mass for Mary will be celebrated at a later date.
Kia okioki ia i runga
i te rangimarie.
May Mary rest in peace.
Published in The Press on Apr. 27, 2020