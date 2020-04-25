BOWDEN, Mary Cecelia
Clancy (nee Morahan):
(formerly of Waiwera South and Mosgiel). On Thursday, April 23, 2020, peacefully at Sacred Heart Home and Hospital, Dunedin; aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Leo Bowden, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Gerard and Luseane (Vanuatu), Patrick and Stephanie (Stirling), Chris and Patsy (Christchurch), Teresa (dec), Margaret and Charles Levings (Christchurch), Catherine (Mosgiel), Pauline (Waihola), Jacqui and Sean Tucker (Blenheim), and Roger (dec). Dearly loved Nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of Mossbrae (Mosgiel), and Sacred Heart for their care of Mary.
May she Rest in Peace.
Due to Covid-19 a Funeral Requiem Mass will be held when permissible. Messages to 34 View Street, Stirling, South Otago 9231.
Published in The Press on Apr. 25, 2020