BLYTH, Mary Joan:
Passed peacefully on June 28, 2020, at Bethesda Hospital. Devoted wife to Ian; now together again. Much loved Mum and mum-in-law of Christine and Kevin, Julie and David, Alan and Joanne, and David and Cheryl. Much loved grandma of Daniel, Rachel, Nicole, Matthew, DJ, Elliott, Baxter, Emma and Dean. A devoted Mum to everyone, very much loved and will be very much missed.
Rest in peace Mum x
Mesages via
[email protected]; or posted c/- 38 Ogilvie Road, Greymouth. A private funeral service for Mary has been held.
Published in The Press on July 4, 2020