Mary BLYTH

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary BLYTH.
Service Information
Canterbury Christian Funeral Services
84 Carmen Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033588807
Death Notice

BLYTH, Mary Joan:
Passed peacefully on June 28, 2020, at Bethesda Hospital. Devoted wife to Ian; now together again. Much loved Mum and mum-in-law of Christine and Kevin, Julie and David, Alan and Joanne, and David and Cheryl. Much loved grandma of Daniel, Rachel, Nicole, Matthew, DJ, Elliott, Baxter, Emma and Dean. A devoted Mum to everyone, very much loved and will be very much missed.
Rest in peace Mum x
Mesages via
[email protected]; or posted c/- 38 Ogilvie Road, Greymouth. A private funeral service for Mary has been held.

logo
Published in The Press on July 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.