ARPS, Mary Elizabeth
(nee Robinson):
Passed away peacefully in Christchurch on July 5, 2019, with her loving family at her side, aged 87 years. Dearest devoted wife of Gordon for 64 years. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Maree, Philip and Robyn, Andrew and Marina, Christopher and Shirley. Loved Nana of Meghan, Sophie, Thomas and Jane; Gregory, Michael; James and Jasmine, Emily and George; Jonathan, Ruby; Aidan, Ashleigh. Great-grandmother of Harriet, Olivia, Tayla and London. Loved sister, sister-in-law of John and Audrey (dec); Maureen (dec) and Colin; Averil (dec) and Bruce; Desmond and Robyn; Lesley (dec); Alan (dec) and Joyce Arps. A very special thanks from the family to Dr. Andrew Gillespie, the staff of St Albans Medical Centre; all the caring doctors and nursing staff of Christchurch Hospital AMAU team. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to Ronald McDonald House, and can be made online at bit.ly/me arps0507
Mary was one classy lady. Rest in Peace.
Mary's funeral will be held at Harewood Crematorium, entrance from Wilkinsons Road via Gardiners Road, on Wednesday, July 10, at 1.30pm. All messages to PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148.
Published in The Press on July 8, 2019