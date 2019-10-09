JACKSON,
Mary-Anne (nee Hoggard):
Of Picton (formerly Pahiatua). Passed away at Seaview Home, Picton, on October 8, 2019, surrounded by John and loved ones. Dearly loved wife of John, cherished mother and mother-in-law of Bruce and Pip, Tally and Daimien, Helen and John. Special Granny to Emma, Katie and Libby, Lilly, Ricki and Jacko, Donnacha, Will and Finn. Messages to c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz The family wish to thank the staff of Seaview Home for the wonderful care Mary-Anne received. In lieu of flowers a donation to Arthritis New Zealand or Kaipupu Point Wildlife Sanctuary would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A service for Mary-Anne will be held at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Picton, on Saturday, October 12 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The Press on Oct. 9, 2019