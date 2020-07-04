ANDERSON, Mary June
1.06.1929 - 30.04.2020
Teacher, farmer, author, recycler and enthusiastic organiser. We, Andrew (husband), Julian (son), and Ian (best friend), invite you to a celebration of the life well-loved;
Infant Mistress of St Margaret's College 1964/79; Hon. Life member of the Vintage Car Club of NZ, and founding Editor of Beaded Wheels; Long term Secretary of the Amberley District residents Association and Foundation organiser and coordinator of the Hurunui Volunteer Recycling Project and it's offshoots nationwide.
We gather to celebrate the dedicated teacher, authoritive writer and editor, but also some very enthusiastic Vintage motoring and every kind of Hurunui Community building, from tree planting, pre-school foundation, to organising the Brackenfield Hunt Centenary and more.
We look forward to you helping us celebrate all this, at the Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, on the July 11, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on July 4, 2020