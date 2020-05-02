ANDERSON, Mary June
(Mollie) (nee Sharpe):
(formerly of Dunedin) On April 30, 2020, at home surrounded by family, in her 91st year. Just 2 days short of sharing her 67th wedding anniversary with husband, Andrew. Dearly loved: Wife and Team-mate of Andrew; Mother of Julian; Aunt of Ian Sharpe (Sydney); and Best Friend of Ian Taylor and Steven Dew. Respected and loved Teacher, Author, Editor, Secretary and latterly Organiser of Resource Recovery on a National scale. A founding influence, and Life Member, of the NZ Vintage Car Club. A private cremation will be followed by a Memorial Gathering when the Ministry of Health Guidelines permit. Messages to Andrew Anderson, 428 Mound Road, RD 2, Amberley, 7482. In lieu of flowers a donation please to the Parkinson's Foundation. www.parkinsons.org.nz
Published in The Press on May 2, 2020