WERETA, Marutuna
Terence Francis (Terry):
W/O (Rtd) Q645647 RNZAC RNZAF. Our great Totara has fallen. Terry passed away peacefully at home on 10th September 2019, aged 85. Treasured husband and best friend of Caryll. Adored father of Nardine, Nerissa, Karen, Kirby, Briget and Kirsten. Much respected father-in-law of Peter, Rob, Matthew and Brett. Dearly loved grandfather and great-grandfather. The Funeral Service to celebrate Terry's life will be held at St Faith's Church, 3 Hurunga Street, Ohinemutu, Rotorua, on Saturday, September 14, at 11.00am. All correspondence c/- PO Box 926, Rotorua.
E te tama toa, e moe, e moe, e moe i roto i te ariki
Published in The Press on Sept. 13, 2019