JENSEN, Marty:
Died peacefully on July 18, 2019, in the Christchurch Hospital ICU following a short illness, aged 66 years. Marty was the beloved husband and best mate of Louise. Treasured father of Anna and Ashby Brown, Tristan Jensen, and Chris Jensen, and the besotted Poppa of Lily Brown. Loved brother of Bruce (deceased) and Julian Jensen, Carol Jensen and Bob Webster, Chris and the late Gerald Stanbridge, and the late Claire Jensen, as well as a respected brother-in-law and uncle.
"Ride well Marty"
Marty's farewell will be held at Wigram Base, 14 Henry Wigram Drive, Wednesday, July 24, at 2pm.
Published in The Press on July 23, 2019