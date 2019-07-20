SCHULTZ, Martin Andrew:
On July 14, 2019, tragically at his home, aged 55 years, with his loved dog Girl. Dearly loved son of Gabrielle and the late Bill. Loved father of Zane, and brother of Michael, and Matt. Loved cousin and best friend of Luke and Amee. Messages to the Schultz family c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A funeral for Martin will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Monday, July 22, at 3.00pm.
Published in The Press on July 20, 2019