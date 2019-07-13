Acknowledgment

LAMMERS, Martin John:

The family of the late Martin Lammers wish to acknowledge the expressions of sympathy and immense gestures of kindness shown to us following our sad loss. We are grateful to everyone who has thought of us, those who joined us to celebrate Martin's life and especially those who have provided emotional and practical support at this difficult time. We have been blown away by kindness and generosity. Your support has made our loss more bearable and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.



