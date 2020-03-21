Marlene LEE

  • "Anna, so sorry to read of the passing of your Mum. I..."
    - Jocelyn Ricketts
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
10:00 a.m.
LEE, Marlene Anne:
Passed away peacefully in her sleep, on the morning of March 19, 2020, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of Ted (deceased), and children Richard (deceased), Michael, and Anna, cherished sister of Judy, much loved nana of Oliver, Joshua, and Marcus.
Loved and sadly missed by all her extended family and friends.
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Marlene Lee, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Marlene's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, March 23, at 10.00am.

Published in The Press on Mar. 21, 2020
