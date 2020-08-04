HOOPER,
Marlene Doris (Bobbie):
Passed away on August 2, 2020, at Nurse Maude Hospital, after a long illness, aged 83 years. Much loved wife of Ray. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Susan and Ashley South, Stephen and Linda Hearn, Daniel and Lynette Hearn, and Martin and Wendy Hooper. Loved Nanny to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family wish to thank all the staff at Nurse Maude Hospital for their loving care and support of Bobbie. As per Bobbie's wishes, a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Aug. 4, 2020