FISK, Marlene Ethel:
On September 1, 2020, suddenly at Christchurch Hospital, aged 73 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Keith Fisk. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Tania, Karl and Sari, loved nana of Rebecca and Billy, and Shaun and Brenda; and Jacob and Amy. Loved great-nana of Olivia, Michael, Nico, Tyler, Riley, and Alex. The Funeral Service for Marlene will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London or Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Monday, September 7, at 1.00pm. Please be advised due to Covid restrictions this service will be limited to 100.
Published in The Press on Sept. 5, 2020