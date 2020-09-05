Marlene FISK

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marlene FISK.
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 7, 2020
1:00 p.m.
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice


FISK, Marlene Ethel:
On September 1, 2020, suddenly at Christchurch Hospital, aged 73 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Keith Fisk. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Tania, Karl and Sari, loved nana of Rebecca and Billy, and Shaun and Brenda; and Jacob and Amy. Loved great-nana of Olivia, Michael, Nico, Tyler, Riley, and Alex. The Funeral Service for Marlene will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London or Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Monday, September 7, at 1.00pm. Please be advised due to Covid restrictions this service will be limited to 100.

logo
Published in The Press on Sept. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.