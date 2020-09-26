WARD, Mark Aynsley:
(Of Ohoka) On September 24, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 54 years. Dearly loved husband of Sheree, much loved dad of James and Kate. Loved and treasured son of Beryl and Aynsley Ward. Mark was a loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Messages may be sent to the ward family c/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A service to celebrate Mark's life will be held at the Northbrook Chapel Rossburn Receptions, Spark Lane, Rangiora, on Wednesday, September 30, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Sept. 26, 2020