Mark WARD

Guest Book
  • "Dear Sheree, James and Kate.What a shock to hear of Marks..."
  • "Sorry to hear of Mark's passing,a real shock."
    - Ron Lintott
  • "Dear Sheree, James & Kate Got a shock to read that Mark had..."
    - Kay Bassett
  • "Out deepest love is with you all. To our Aunty, Uncle and..."
    - Miranda Lintott
  • "Sharee James and Kate. Thinking of you all at this sad and..."
    - Ray and Maryanne
Death Notice

WARD, Mark Aynsley:
(Of Ohoka) On September 24, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 54 years. Dearly loved husband of Sheree, much loved dad of James and Kate. Loved and treasured son of Beryl and Aynsley Ward. Mark was a loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Messages may be sent to the ward family c/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A service to celebrate Mark's life will be held at the Northbrook Chapel Rossburn Receptions, Spark Lane, Rangiora, on Wednesday, September 30, at 1.00pm.


Published in The Press on Sept. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.