THOMPSON, Mark Robert:
On July 17, 2020, aged 74 years. Mark died peacefully at home, surrounded by family and friends after a short stay at Dunedin Hospital. Much loved son of the late Allen and Jean Thompson (formerly of Middlemarch). Loved brother of Bill, Graeme and Jill, and special friend and devoted long-time carer, Malia Tavite. Much loved and respected uncle of his nieces and nephews. A great survivor, Mark enjoyed a full and abundant life despite 51 years confined to his wheelchair following his tragic accident at the age of 22. Special thanks to his many generous and kindly carers and drivers.
He will be sadly missed by his family and many friends.
Messages to either [email protected] or [email protected] or [email protected] Funeral arrangements will be advised at a later date.
Published in The Press on July 20, 2020