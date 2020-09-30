SMITH, Dr Mark Patrick:
We are heartbroken to announce Mark's sad and sudden death, from a medical event, on Thursday, September 24, 2020, aged 58 years. Cherished husband of Catherine; adored father of Torin, Zoe, and the late Hannah; a loved son, brother, uncle and friend; and fun-loving running buddy for Taz. Mark was a Haematology Consultant at the CDHB. He was an inspirational and supportive colleague, and much loved by all those he has cared for. Our thanks to the emergency services, and everyone who worked so hard to save him; their kindness will never be forgotten. No flowers by request, however, donations in his memory to the Haemophilia Society or the Mãia Health Foundation would be appreciated. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Mark Smith, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Mark will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Friday, October 2, at 10.00am. Private cremation to follow.
Published in The Press on Sept. 30, 2020